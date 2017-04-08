Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Duvvada Jagannadham actor celebrates birthday with fans and family, see pics

Allu Arjun celebrates birthday with fans Allu Arjun celebrates birthday with fans

Tollywood stylish star Allu Arjun celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday with his family and fans. The actor, who was accompanied by his younger brother Allu Sirish and Nagendra Babu, celebrated his birthday with his fans by cutting a cake at Film Nagar Cultural Center in Hyderabad.

“I’m very thankful for everyone. Today my fans distributed free books and clothes to school children. So thank your for sending out a good message to the society on the occasion of my birthday,” he said to a cheering crowd at FNCC. The actor also shared a new poster of his upcoming film, which has been titled, Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ. “Thank you All for the love and heartfelt warm Birthday wishes. And thank you @harish2you & SVC for the Bday Still,” he captioned it.

Earlier this week he took some time off his busy schedule and went to Goa to celebrate his son Allu Ayaan’s birthday. The picture of the family taken during the brief vacation had gone viral on the internet.

Allu Arjun, who enjoys a reputation among his fans for his onscreen fashion sense, will be seen as a Brahmin cook, who is draped in a dhoti and a white shirt, in his upcoming film. Going by the new poster, he seems to be not that innocent as he and the filmmakers had the fans believe with the first look and the teaser of the DJ. In the new still, the filmmakers give a glimpse of the action in the film. There is always more to a story than what meets the eye, right? So let’s see what surprise the filmmakers have in store for us.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s next project is with Vakkantham Vamsi, who is debuting as a director. The project was announced on Saturday as part of the birthday celebration of the actor. The makers of the just announced project also released a poster featuring Allu. The film will be bankrolled by Lagadapati Sridhar Production and will have music by Vishal-Shekhar.

After completing his portions for DJ, he will join the sets of Vamsi Vakkantham’s untitled film next, and then start work on his debut Tamil movie with director Lingusamy.

