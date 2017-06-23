Hansika Motwani’s look in Gautham Nanda is here. See photo

Hansika Motwani’s look from her upcoming movie Gautham Nanda was released by director Sampath Nandi. Hansika Motwani’s look from her upcoming movie Gautham Nanda was released by director Sampath Nandi.

Hansika Motwani will be seen paired opposite actor Gopichand in the upcoming film, Gautham Nanda. The director of the film Sampanth Nandi took to his Twitter handle to reveal Hansika Motwani’s look in the upcoming Telugu film. The film under Sri Balaji Cine Media banner by J Bhagavan and J Pulla Rao. Hansika’s character Spoorthi looks like a traditional girl, as she holds her thambura with eyes closed. She seems to be trying a modern ‘Mirabai’ pose in the new poster.

The film also has Catherine Tresa playing the other lead. A single from the film titled, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” was released and has been received exceptionally well. The music for the film has been composed by popular music composer S Thaman.

According to media reports, Gopichand will be playing a double role. This film is also important for Gopichand as the actor was last seen in Soukhyam in 2015. The success of this film, will mark his path ahead. Gopichand is also looking forward to his movie Oxygen and also his movie with director B. Gopal opposite Nayanthara. After almost two years, Gautham Nanda will mark his comeback on the silver screen.

Hansika Motwani, on the other hand, is working on a film opposite Prabhu Deva in Tamil titled, Gulebagavali and buzz is that the actor will play the role of a con artist in the film. She will also be making her Malayalam film debut with Mohanlal’s upcoming film Villain, which also marks Kollywood actor Vishal’s debut in the Malayalam industry.

