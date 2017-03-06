Guru song Jingidi: Victory Venkatesh debuts as a singer and how. Watch video

Victory Venkatesh has sung Jingidi for Guru Victory Venkatesh has sung Jingidi for Guru

In a film career spanning over 30 years, actor Victory Venkatesh has sung a song for the first time for his upcoming film Guru, the official Telugu remake of Tamil hit film Irudhi Suttru. The makers of the film have released the making video of the song, which was unveiled by actor Rana Daggubati on his Twitter page.

Talking about his experience as a first-time playback singer, Venkatesh said he was apprehensive in the beginning. However, he got so hooked to the beats of the song that he decided to give it a shot. “Even after agreeing to sing this song, I still had my doubts. I wondered if it is necessary to sing now after working in the film industry for about 30 years,” he said. “But, I did it anyway and really enjoyed doing it.”

The song titled Jingidi is a peppy number composed by music director Santhosh Narayanan. The lyrics of the song seem to be written with a sole purpose of making it click with the mass audience. The dramatic irony in the song is the leading man under the influence of alcohol talks about the ill-effects of drinking. And Venkatesh has surprisingly done well and looks at ease while singing his first film song.

Guru is directed by National Award winning filmmaker Sudha Kongara, who worked with maestro Mani Ratnam for seven years before taking up direction herself. The sports drama is about a hot-headed boxing coach who discovers a champion in a fisherwoman and trains her to achieve his goals.

Daughter of legendary magician P C Sorkar, Ritika Singh will be sharing the screen with Venkatesh in this movie. Ritika Singh is a real-life mixed martial arts expert who represented India at the 2009 Asian Indoor Games. She has recently won a National Award as well as a Filmfare Award for Best Debut for her performance in Irudhi Suttru.

The Telugu movie is bankrolled by Y Not Studios, which had produced the original film too. Kongara had directed the Tamil version as well.

