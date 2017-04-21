Grand premiere for Baahubali 2: Filmmakers to roll out red carpet for celebrities in Mumbai

Baahubali 2 have grand premiere in Mumbai Baahubali 2 have grand premiere in Mumbai

Hours before the general public, the celebrities will get to watch director SS Rajamouli’s most-awaited film Baabhubali: The Conclusion at a grand premiere show that will be held in Mumbai. Like the Baahubali franchise, the filmmakers have promised that film event will be at par with the grandeur of international premieres, setting a benchmark for future events.

The Mumbai premiere will take place on Thursday and who’s who of the film fraternity is expected to take part in the show. A classic red carpet event is being planned. The entire star cast and crew of Baahubali franchise will fly down to Mumbai to be part of the mega event. The film will be screened in both Telugu and Hindi.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is presenting the Hindi version of one of India’s biggest motion pictures. Given that brightest minds of Indian film industry is at work, the show will be nothing short of a spectacle. In keeping with the theme of the evening, the filmmakers have already procured huge props and artworks from the sets of the film to give the venue a larger-than-life feel.

Read | Baahubali 2: Sathyaraj apologises, says he takes more pride in being a Tamilian than actor. Watch video

Produced by ARKA entertainment, Baahubali 2 has become a pride of Indian cinema that shows the wealth and talents of the country to the world. The first part, Baahubali: The Beginning, released to a massive success, garnering glowing reviews from national and intentional media outlets. The film also earned a massive Rs 600 crore from the box office. The upcoming film has already earned almost Rs 500 crore from the pre-release business itself. The film will also have its UK premiere on Thursday as part of the UK-India Year of Culture events. The film stars Prabhas in the titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd