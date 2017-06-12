Goutham Nanda teaser: Will this film end Gopichand’s dry spell at the box office?

Gopichand’s Goutham Nanda teaser is out Gopichand’s Goutham Nanda teaser is out

The teaser of Tollywood actor Gopichand’s upcoming film Goutham Nanda was released on Monday, coinciding with his 38th birthday. The teaser promises an out-and-out masala entertainer packed with high-voltage action scenes, sleekly shot songs and one-liners that are enunciated in deafening decibel levels. The film has Hansika Motwani and Catherine Tresa as female leads and is directed by Sampath Nandi.

According to reports, Gopichand plays a double role in Goutham Nanda. The film is in the final stage of its post-production and the makers are expected to announce the release date soon. It has music from S Thaman and is bankrolled by J Bhagavan and J Pulla Rao under Sri Balaji Cine Media banner.

Gopichand has been going through a rough patch in his career for the last couple of years. His last film Soukhyam, also starring Rakul Preet Singh, came out in 2015. And since then, many of his movies were delayed due to financial problems.

Gopichand’s Aaradugula Bullet had been in production for more than four years. And it was eventually confirmed to release on June 9. However, on eve of its release, a Chennai court issued a stay on its theatrical release based on a petition filed by a financier.

A financier, Sahadev, had reportedly lent Rs 6 crore to the makers on the terms that he will be repaid before the release of the film. After the producer failed to pay him on time, the financier moved the court securing a stay on its release, dealing a blow to Gopichand’s career.

Aaradugula Bullet, which also has Nayanatara in the lead role, is directed by B Gopal. And Tandra Ramesh has produced the film, which was reportedly made on the budget of Rs 25 crore. The film also has Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam and Kota Srinivasa Rao among others in the supporting roles.

Gopichand’s Oxygen, whose production began in 2015, with Jyothi Krishna wielding the megaphone, has also been in the cold storage for a long time now. Sampath Nandi’s directorial, Goutham Nanda, however, is likely to give the much-needed break to Gopichand’s acting career. The makers will soon start promoting the film.

