Gopichand’s next titled Gautham Nanda, see first look pic

Mass hero Gopichand is gearing up for a trendy and stylish avatar in his next, titled Gautham Nanda. The makers have released the first look poster and the star looks appealing in his urban outfit.

Under Sampath Nandi’s direction, the film has a “powerful title that holds a promising premise to justify its vibrancy”. The film is being bankrolled by J Bhagavan and J Pulla Rao under Sri Balaji Cine Media banners.

The filmmakers have revealed that the film is in the last leg of shooting and will wrap up on February 24. It will likely hit the screens in April.

“Gautham Nanda first look accords a stylish transformation in Gopichand. This is the best look of his entire career. Sampath Nandi’s thoughtful characterization studying on contemporary style patterns ensured Gopichand’s comprehensive makeover. Gautham Nanda is presently in the fourth and last schedule to last till February 24 in Hyderabad. Afterwards, the unit will leave for songs shooting. We planned for a grand audio launch in March and Gautham Nanda will hit the screens in April,” the producers said in a statement.

While Hansika Motwani and Catherine Tresa will be seen starring opposite Gopi, the film has also roped in Tanikella Bharani, Nikithin Dheer and Mukesh Rishi in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Gopichand is also busy with his next release Oxygen. The actor completed its shooting recently. The Jyothi Krishna direction is in pre-production and expected to release soon.

Gopichand, who has primarily done action films, is also teaming up with Tollywood mass movie director Bezawada Gopal for yet another untitled film. Bezawada Gopal is known for his blockbusters with Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu.