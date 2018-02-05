Gopichand’s Pantham is a commercial film with good message, says producer

Gopichand’s new film gets a title Gopichand’s new film gets a title

Tollywood producer Radhamohan has revealed the title of his next production venture, which has actor Gopichand in the lead role. The film has been titled Pantham, with a tagline that reads ‘For a Cause.’ This is also a special film for Gopichand as it is the 25th film in his career.

Pantham marks the directorial debut of screenwriter K Chakravarthy, who has penned films like Balupu, Power and Jai Lava Kusa. The shooting of the movie is going in full swing as the filmmakers have planned to give a May release.

“We are happy to produce Gopichand’s 25th film under our Sri Satya Sai Arts Banner. Pantham is the title that has been finalised for the film. The shoot is progressing as per the schedules. So far, one song and some talkie parts have been completed. An intensive action sequence which will be interval bang in the film has been shot in Aluminum Factory,” said Radhamohan in a statement.

He also added that Pantham, which means challenge, has an important social message.

“Director Chakri is making the commercial entertainer with a good message. Gopichand will be seen in a very powerful character. You need to wait for few more days to know the reason behind Gopichand’s Pantham. We are planning to wrap up all the remaining works at the earliest to release the movie on May 18,” he added.

Actor Mehreen Kaur will be playing the female lead in the film. Her role is said to be of a school teacher.

