Gautham Nanda team wraps up Dubai schedule, shoots a skydive sequence with Gopichand. See pics

Director Sampath Nandi said on Wednesday he had successfully completed the Dubai schedule of upcoming Telugu action entertainer Gautham Nanda, which stars Gopichand in the lead.

“Just landed in Hyderabad. Wrapped up Dubai schedule. We shot the intro song of hero and a romantic number with Hansika (Motwani),” Nandi tweeted.

“Songs have shaped up very well. Some wonderful choreography by Raju Sundaram master and Dinesh master,” he added. In the Dubai schedule, the team also shot a full-length skydive episode.

Under Sampath Nandi’s direction, the film has a “powerful title that holds a promising premise to justify its vibrancy”. The film is being bankrolled by J Bhagavan and J Pulla Rao under Sri Balaji Cine Media banners.

The makers in a statement had said that the film will portray Gopichand in his most stylish avatar ever. The first look of the film was released in February, where we saw mass hero Gopichand in an urban look.

“Gautham Nanda first look accords a stylish transformation in Gopichand. This is the best look of his entire career. Sampath Nandi’s thoughtful characterization studying on contemporary style patterns ensured Gopichand’s comprehensive makeover,” the makers had said in a statement.

While Hansika Motwani and Catherine Tresa will be seen starring opposite Gopi, the film has also roped in Tanikella Bharani, Nikithin Dheer and Mukesh Rishi in crucial roles.

