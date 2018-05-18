Gemini Ganesan’s daughter claims Mahanati did not portray the Kadhal Mannan accurately

Gemini Ganesan’s daughter has also accused the Mahanati team of ‘not researching enough’. Gemini Ganesan’s daughter has also accused the Mahanati team of ‘not researching enough’.

Ever since Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati released, the film has been garnering rave reviews for the way it portrays Savitri and also for its technical finesse. However, Gemini Ganesan’s daughter with his first wife Alamelu, Dr. Kamala Selvaraj has claimed that Mahanati showed the yesteryear superstar in a bad light. In an interview with The New Indian Express, Kamal has alleged that the film is a bit too one-sided in Savitri’s favour. Gemini Ganesan was married to Savitri in real life. Savitri was Gemini’s second wife and shared a tumultuous relationship with him.

“Savitri had multiple relationships, and one of them was with Gemini,” said Kamala. She has also accused the team of ‘not researching enough’. “My father didn’t influence Savitri to become an alcoholic. He did the best to give her dignity and protection, because he loved her truly. Also, Gemini Ganesan was a top actor, who was on par with MG Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan. But in the film, he is shown to be jobless and hanging around the sets of Savitri’s films all the time. There’s no mention of his fan-following in the film.”

Also read | Mahanati movie review: Savitri’s Devdas-esque story makes for good drama

Kamala further added that Gemini Ganesan was a staunch feminist, who was never jealous of Savitri’s glory. “He encouraged women to be independent. The scenes involving Alamelu (his first wife-my mother), Savitri and my dad weren’t accurate. My mother wasn’t supportive of their marriage,” she said.

Also read | Savitri and Gemini Ganesan: The story of the Nadigaiyar Thilagam and Kadhal Mannan

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Mahanati is the biopic of yesteryear actress Savitri. The role was played by Keerthy Suresh whereas Gemini Ganesan was essayed by Dulquer Salmaan. Mahanati also starred Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda and Naga Chaitanya among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd