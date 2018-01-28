Gayatri trailer: Mohan Babu’s villainy is promising

Gayatri trailer: The over two-minute trailer is dedicated to the glimpses of characters played by Mohan Babu. Gayatri trailer: The over two-minute trailer is dedicated to the glimpses of characters played by Mohan Babu.

Seasoned Telugu actor Mohan Babu plays the role of a criminal mastermind in the upcoming film Gayatri. The story revolves around the gangster Gayatri Patel and his dubious plans to beat his rivals and the law. The over two-minute trailer is dedicated to the glimpses of characters played by Mohan Babu. Yes, the actor will be seen in a double role. He is playing the bad guy and the good guy in the film, which is helmed by director Madan.

Gayatri is Mohan’s comeback film. He is also playing a negative role after a gap of more than a decade, and his performance as the villain is expected to be the main draw of the film.

“In the 1980’s Mohan Babu was the highest paid villain in the country and some of the negative roles that he played have become cult characters. His earlier double action roles were Pedarayudu, M.DharmaRau M.A., Adavilo Anna, Rayalaseema Ramana Chowdary, all these films became big hits at the box office,” said a source close to the film crew.

It also stars his son Vishnu Manchu in a pivotal role. And Shriya Saran plays the love interest of Vishnu in the film, which also has Brahmanandam, Anasuya Bharadwaj among others in the supporting cast.

Vishnu will also be seen next in an action comedy film Acharya America Yatra and a bi-lingual political thriller Voter in Telugu and Kural388 in Tamil.

Gayatri is set to release worldwide on February 9.

