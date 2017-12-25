Gayathri first look: Mohan Babu to play both hero and villain

Mohan Babu in Gayathri Mohan Babu in Gayathri

Tollywood actor Mohan Babu’s Gayatri‘s first look was unveiled on Monday and it features an intense Mohan. However, now we learn that the actor will play two roles in the film. Mohan will essay the roles of a hero and a villain, the makers revealed through a statement. The poster also has an interesting caption that reads “Aa roju ramudu chesindi thapu aithe, naadi thappe (If what Rama did that day is wrong, what I did is wrong as well).” Is this a reference to the epic Ramayana? Or to another character in the movie? We have to wait and see.

The film also features Vishnu Manchu in an important role. Also Shriya Saran is said to be part of the film along with Nikhila Vimal. The film has music by Thaman and is bankrolled by Mohan Babu under the banner Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures. The film will hit the big screens on February 9.

Interestingly, it will be a comeback for Mohan Babu in a villain role. The actor was known for his negative roles in the 1980’s and few roles he played as a baddie have become cult characters. Some of the examples of his previous double action roles were Pedarayudu, M.DharmaRau M.A., Adavilo Anna, Rayalaseema Ramana Chowdary. With such a strong track record at the box office, it will be interesting to see how director Madan would have portrayed this versatile actor. After the cult film M.Dharmaraju M.A., Mohan Babu will be playing a villain in Gayatri.

