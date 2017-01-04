Gautamiputra Satakarni: Satavahana flags to be hoisted in theatres ahead of Balakrishna film’s release

Flag of Satavahana (Source Twitter/BARaju) Flag of Satavahana (Source Twitter/BARaju)

Taking promotion of the story and film of Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni to a completely different level, the filmmaker decided to hoist Satavahana flags across the two Telugu states.

Industry sources confirmed that at least 100 flags will be hoisted in around 100 theatres in AP and Telangana around 5 pm on January 8 to mark the release of the film.

GPSK, which is releasing on January 12, is said to be a milestone film for Balakrishna as it will mark his 100th film in his cinema career. It is also touted to be a big hit as the project is bringing to light the story of “unsung hero” and warrior Gautamiputra Satakarni. The GPSK’s events also took place on a grand scale that saw chief ministers of both the Telugu states and Union inister Venkaiah Naidu attending and praising the actor and the director for taking this story from the Telugu history.

Making into the list of epic war films in Tollwyood, the story of GPSK is based on the life history of a warrior of the Satavahana empire in the second century CE, Gautamiputra Satakarni. From war sequences to sets, the film is said to pack high-octane stunts and visual effects. The fandom will get a glimpse of four wars with close to 1000 Satavahana and Greek soldiers who will be battling with 300 horses and 20 chariots in scenic locations of Mount Kazbek in Georgia and in Morocco.

The film also has a star cast including Bollywood queen Hema Malini, playing Satakarni’s mother and actor Shriya Saran, who will be seen romancing the Tollywood star.

