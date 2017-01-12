Gautamiputra Satakarni box office collections: Balakrishna-starrer off to a poor start

Balakrishna’s still from Gautamiputra Satakarni Balakrishna’s still from Gautamiputra Satakarni

Falling behind in the Sankranthi race, Balakrishna’s 100th film Gautamiputra Satakarni started with a poor collection, earning just $367000 on Day 1 from its screening in the US.

“#GautamiPutraSatakarni #USA premiers collects #367k from 117 locations. #top8 highest opening at #US @DirKrish @shriya1109,[sic]” posted GPSK film’s US distributor 9 PM Entertainments on Thursday.

However, the domestic numbers are not yet released, which would decide the fate of the movie. The good news is the film has joined ranks in the top 10 highest grossing Telugu films taking the eighth slot.

The movie is a milestone for Balakrishna as it marks 100th film in his Tollywood career. The actor and the director also placed huge bets on this movie to make it into commercial success. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 70 crore. The BO collection would be an acid test for Balakrishna as his earlier films Dictator and Lion were not big hits.

The story of GPSK is based on the life history of Telugu warrior of the Satavahana empire in the second century CE, Gautamiputra Satakarni. The film has an impressive star cast including Bollywood actor Hema Malini, Kabir Bedi and Shriya Saran, who is seen romancing the Tollywood star.

Meanwhile, the other release, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No 150, got an excellent start at the US box office. The film raked in close to $1.2 M on day one of its release.

