Gautamiputra Satakarni box office: Balakrishna film gathers speed at US ticket windows

Though Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni got a poor start with disappointing screening day numbers, the film is slowly picking up pace as the collection reaches $500,000 at the US box office.

Initial figures also suggest that the film grossed Rs 12.2 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The exemption of 15% entertainment tax has also helped domestic box office numbers.

The collections also show that it’s the career best performance by the star at the US box office, which was released in 117 locations. The film has joined ranks pf the top 10 highest grossing Telugu films, taking the eighth slot.

However, the film trails in the Sankranthi battles as the other hit, Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150, managed to earn thrice as much as the GPSK in the US markets. The Chiru starrer minted close to $1.5 million.

The movie is a milestone for Balakrishna as it marks 100th film in his Tollywood career. The actor and the director also placed huge bets on this movie to make it into commercial success. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 70 crore. The BO collection would be an acid test for Balakrishna as his earlier films Dictator and Lion were not big hits.

The story of GPSK is based on the life history of Telugu warrior of the Satavahana empire in the second century CE, Gautamiputra Satakarni. The film has an impressive star cast including Bollywood actor Hema Malini, Kabir Bedi and Shriya Saran, who is seen romancing the Tollywood star.

