Gautamiputra Satakarni: Before Balakrishna’s film, you have to watch these videos

Latest still of Balakrishna from Gautamiputra Satakarni. Latest still of Balakrishna from Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Balakrishna’s 100th film, Gautamiputra Satakarni, is a huge risk. Though the actor has an expertise in mythologies and Hindu epics, reprising the roles of Lord Rama and Krishna, a chapter from a known recorded history during Satavahan reign, would a challenge for the actor on the screen.

However, even before the release, the actor garnered a lot of support and positive feedback for the subject and the role in his movie. Firstly, the movie is directed by National Award-winning director Krish Jagarlamudi. Secondly, the story is novel and an unexplored subject that is related to Telugu history and it is likely that the audience would take a recap of their history for Sankranthi. Lastly, the film got a huge boost from the governments of both the Telugu states. Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM KCR have attended some of the key events of the film and lauded the actor for picking up the story. In fact, both the governments have even exempted the film from filing entertainment tax.

The entire team is optimistic about the success of the film, which was reportedly made on a hefty budget of Rs 75 crore. The film was made on a grand scale with heavy investment into VFX and sets.

Before we watch the visual treat that is releasing on Thursday, here is look at the some of the iconic scenes and dialogues from the film:

The Mother

This dialogue between the son mother duo sets the tone that Satakarni’s mother has a crucial role to play. In fact, history has it that the warrior added his title Gautamiputra (son of Gautami) to his name after his mother Gautami Balashree. It is also recorded that most of the narrative of his battle conquests are based on the Nashik inscription of his mother.

The Epic Wars

With a Troy-like setting, the film’s war sequences are said to be a grand spectacle that is said to take the major part of the film. Gautamiputra Satakarni has four war sequences that have been shot in multiple locations. As the story is about warrior king Satakarni, there are close to 1000 Satavahana and Greek soldiers who will be battling with 300 horses and 20 chariots in scenic locations of Mount Kazbek in Georgia. A massive naval battle will also be shown in the film. A majority of the film’s 132-minute run will showcase war.

Lady Satakarni

From the screen space Shriya Saran shared in the trailer, it can be seen the leading lady has a major role to play. Satakarni’s wife Vashishtha Devi is also said to have played a pivotal role in the battles fought by Satakarni.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd