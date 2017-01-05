Gautamiputra Satakarni: Balakrishna starrer gets U/A certificate, to release on January 12

Latest still of Balakrishna from Gautamiputra Satakarni. Latest still of Balakrishna from Gautamiputra Satakarni.

The visual treat that is Balakrishna’s 100th film Gautamiputra Satakarni has crossed the last hurdle. The film on Thursday cleared its censor formalities and the board gave it U/A certificate. The run time has been locked at 2 hours 15 minutes.

The film is set to release on January 12 to avoid box office clash with Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No 150, which is releasing on January 11.

Adding to the excitement, the filmmakers had decided to hoist the Satavahana flag on January 8 across 100 theatres in the two Telugu speaking states.

GPSK is much awaited as the project is bringing to light the story of “unsung hero” and warrior Gautamiputra Satakarni. The film’s events also took place on a grand scale that saw chief ministers of AP and Telangana and Union minister Venkaiah Naidu attending and praising the actor and the director for taking this story from the pages of Telugu history.

Under National Award-winner Krish’s direction, the story of GPSK is based on the life history of a warrior of the Satavahana empire in the second century CE, Gautamiputra Satakarni. From war sequences to sets, the film is said to pack high-octane stunts and visual effects. The fandom will get a glimpse of four wars with close to 1000 Satavahana and Greek soldiers who will be battling with 300 horses and 20 chariots in scenic locations of Mount Kazbek in Georgia and in Morocco.

Apart from the star actor, the film also features Bollywood queen Hema Malini and Shriya Saran playing lead roles.

