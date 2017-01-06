Gautamiputra Satakarni: Balakrishna-starrer gets tax relief in AP, Telangana

Gautamiputra Satakarni: Balakrishna’s stills from the film Gautamiputra Satakarni: Balakrishna’s stills from the film

As promised earlier, both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments on Friday granted tax exemptions to Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni. With the tax waiver in place in Telugu states, multiplexes would earn 15% additional share on every ticket they sell.

The buzz is that Balakrishna, along with director Krish and politician Revanth Readdy, met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to thank him personally for his support and invited him for the premier show of the film.

Both the CMs of the Telugu states are great fans of Balakrishna. While Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu is directly related to Balakrishna as he is married to his sister and daughter of late NTR, Telangana CM has always been a die-hard fan of NTR and he even named his son, now IT minister of the state, as Tarak Rama Rao after the legendary actor.

The leaders also expressed their sentiments that the subject of the movie is also the reason why they are promoting it. In fact, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu was also present at a film event of GPSK and praised the film. The story of GPSK is based on the life history of Telugu warrior of the Satavahana empire in the second century CE, Gautamiputra Satakarni.

The film has an impressive star cast including Bollywood actor Hema Malini, playing Satakarni’s mother and actor Shriya Saran, who will be seen romancing the Tollywood star.

The movie is a milestone for Balakrishna as it marks his 100th film in Tollywood. The fandom is also excited as they will get a glimpse of four wars with close to 1000 Satavahana and Greek soldiers who will be battling with 300 horses and 20 chariots in scenic locations of Mount Kazbek in Georgia and in Morocco.

