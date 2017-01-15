After late NTR, only Balakrishna can play historical roles: Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu (C) along with Balakrishna (L) and director Krish (R) at Prasads theatre in Hyderabad (Source: Express) Venkaiah Naidu (C) along with Balakrishna (L) and director Krish (R) at Prasads theatre in Hyderabad (Source: Express)

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday lauded Tollywood actor Balakrishna and his team for bringing Gautamiputra Satakarni on the big screen, saying that only the actor can replace NTR.

Naidu who is a huge fan of legendary actor NTR said Balakrishna is taking the Nandamuri legacy forward.

“After NTR, it is only Balakrishna who can show the ease, comfort acting in these historical roles. Generally, I do not watch movies because of time and other constraints but I took time for GPSK because it is about our own history,” the minister said after watching the film in Hyderabad.

The minister was also impressed with the story and subject taken by the actor and director Krish. “The film is just superb. There is a necessity for filmmakers to educate the present generation about our history and preserve our culture, heritage. Satakarni symbolizes our Telugu honor, Telugu esteem and Telugu pride. I am surprised with director Krish and his team’s dedication to having completed the film in 79 days. I congratulate him for making such historical project. War scenes in this movie are the best in Indian cinema,” the minister added.

The film is based on the life history of Telugu warrior of the Satavahana empire in the second century CE, Gautamiputra Satakarni. It has an impressive star cast including Bollywood actor Hema Malini, Kabir Bedi and Shriya Saran, who will be seen romancing the Tollywood star.

The movie is a milestone for Balakrishna as it marks the 100th film in his Tollywood career. The actor and the director also placed huge bets on this movie to turn it into a commercial success. The film was reportedly made at a budget of Rs 70 crore.

