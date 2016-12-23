Forbes Celebrity 100 list for Tollywood: Mahesh Babu top again, Ram Charan and Jr NTR join ranks

Tollywood stars in Forbes Celebrity 100 list for 2016 Tollywood stars in Forbes Celebrity 100 list for 2016

As the 2016 Forbes Celebrity 100 list is out, we have had a fair idea of who would jump into the top ranks in the Tollywood industry. Reclaiming his crown, Mahesh Babu made it to the top Telugu celebrity in the list of actors in this year. Another good news for the star is that he jumped three ranks from 36 in 2015 to 33 in 2016. Guess what? Mahesh is holding top rank in earning the huge sum of over Rs 42 crore this year. No wonder the T-town was abuzz with the actor charging high remunerations. However, the actor’s fame ranking is 74. Srimanthudu added a lot to his coffers, we guess.

The second place is grabbed the previously runner’s up titleholder Allu Arjun but the sad news is the actor lost a rank and many ranks in the fame category. Allu Arjun stands 43 in the list with earnings in double digits, Rs 27 crore. The earnings also dropped by Rs 10 crore. Though the bright side is the actor gained a lot of fame with his hit films to raise to 59 this year from 67 in 2015.

Bronze medallist Kajal Aggarwal also seems to continue in the third position of the Tollywood actors but she jumped five ranks to stand at 53 this year. Though her fame rank fell to 45 from 37 last year but the actor seemed to have just made Rs 6 crore in 2016.

The entrants in the list are Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR who shot to fame with Dhruva and Janatha Garage respectively. While Ram Charan get the 67th slot on the list, the NTR scion made it to 55 closely behind Kajal.

Though the official ranking is complete, here is something to ponder over, the Baahubali and its creator Prabhas and Rajamouli are nowhere to be seen on the list who were holding 72nd and 77th rank respectively in 2015. Similarly, Ravi Teja and director Puri Jagannadh also lost in the race to Forbes fame after being pushed out the 100 list from 74th and 89th ranks last year.

