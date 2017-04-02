Following Baahubali trend, now Jr NTR’s Temper turned into an English novel

After Baahubali, Jr NTR’s Temper adapted into novel After Baahubali, Jr NTR’s Temper adapted into novel

Filmmakers adapting best-sellers on big screen has been a common practice across the world, since forever. But, now this is changing and becoming more like a two-way process. Now, hit films are being turned into novels, and Telugu filmmakers seem to be championing this trend. On the heels of the release of the first book in Baahubali book series, screenwriter Vakkantham Vamsi has revealed that he has also turned Jr NTR’s Temper into an English novel.

Temper, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh, came out in 2015. The film is about a corrupt cop, who has a change of heart following a horrifying incident that takes place under his watch and turns against the criminals, who were his former allies. The story was narrated with all commercial elements, matching the larger-than-life screen image of its lead star, Jr NTR.

Vakkantham believes that the story of Temper has a universal appeal, given that it is being remade in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. And he aspires to reach out to a wider audience through this novel. According to reports, the writer has not made any major changes to the original film story in the book. Though has added more depth and layers to the characters and narration. The novel will also have a different ending.

Vamsi spent about eight months turning this Telugu action drama into an English book and he reportedly did not find the process challenging. It remains to be seen what kind of response this film-turned-novel receives in the literary world.

The makers of Baahubali recently released The Rise of Sivagami, a prequel to the blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning. It is the first book in the Baahubali series.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd