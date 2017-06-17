Fidaa teaser: Varun Tej, Sai Pallavi starrer is a ‘love-hate-love story’. Watch video

Fidaa stars Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. Fidaa stars Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.

Varun Tej and Premam fame Sai Pallavi will share screen space in the upcoming film Fidaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Dil Raju. The film’s teaser, which came out today features the beautiful Sai Pallavi as the girl that Varun Tej falls in love with instantly. It is all about love at first sight, and the feel of wanting to live with this one person for the rest our life. Sai Pallavi’s first dialogue is ‘badmaash’, as she yells at a man from inside the train. This film also happens to be her debut in Telugu industry and from the looks of it, she might win the hearts of fans.

Varun posted the teaser on his official Twitter account and said, “Here is the link to #Fidaateaser http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJxiKe3Gk7Y … Hope you guys like it!!” The shooting for this film commenced in the later part of last year, and the lead actor has been keeping her fans on the edge with updates of beautiful photographs from the sets of Fidaa. From shooting in Banswada to feeling blissful #Fidaa has been a part of many of her posts.

She was last seen in Kali, the Malayalam film opposite Dulquer Salmaan and is looking forward to working in the Tamil film Karu. In the meanwhile, Varun Tej recently started work on his upcoming film, which is to be directed by Atluri Venky. The leading lady of this film will be Raashika Khanna.

Here is the link to #Fidaateaser http://t.co/uH74f2Ydsj

Hope you guys like it!!

🤗 — Varun Tej (@IAmVarunTej) June 17, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The lead actors just finished work on Fidaa about a week back, and he also tweeted about expecting to release the film very soon. While Sai Pallavi has a huge fan base for portraying the role of Malar in Premam, followed by her role in Kali, this film will decide her image as an actor in Telugu film industry. ​

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd