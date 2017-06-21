Fidaa actor Sai Pallavi dubs abusive words in Telugu and the video is going viral. See video

Sai Pallavi will be seen in Fidaa opposite Varun Tej. Sai Pallavi will be seen in Fidaa opposite Varun Tej.

Sai Pallavi, who is currently looking forward to the release of her debut Telugu film Fidaa opposite Varun Tej, will be playing the role of a girl hailing from Telangana. The teaser of the film was received well by the audience who loved the Kali girl’s new avatar. From the soft and cute Malar in Premam to a strong wife in Kali — she has already wooed audience in the Malayalam film industry. With this film, she is all set to impress fans of Tollywood. Dil Raju’s official YouTube page released a video of this star dubbing her lines and we have to say, it is adorable.

As she rehearses the lines, like a kid all set to take the stage, the actor’s sincerity is visible. This video features the dialogue that we heard her speak in the teaser. Standing at the entrance of a train coach, she is seen yelling at man and abusing him in Telugu. While the teaser was nice, the dubbing is even better. The way she says, “Badmash” and the way the director laughs at her trying to swear in Telugu is hilarious. He is even heard teaching her the right accent, pronunciation and tone for her dialogues.

While the teaser looked refreshing, and the characters interesting, this dubbing clip has only increased interest in Sai Pallavi’s character. Fidaa produced by Dil Raju is expected to release soon. Other than this, Sai Pallavi is also looking forward to her Tamil debut film Karu, which is being produced by Lyca.

