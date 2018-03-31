Farhan Akhtar to make Telugu singing debut with Mahesh Babu’s film

Farhan Akhtar has lent his voice to a song titled “I don’t know” for Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu. Farhan Akhtar has lent his voice to a song titled “I don’t know” for Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu.

Farhan Akhtar has made his singing debut in Telugu with South superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu. Titled “I don’t know”, the song composed by Devi Shri Prasad, features the lead pair of the film, Mahesh and Kiaara Advani.

“Thank you, Farhan Akthar Simply loving it!! Welcome to the Telugu Film Industry,” Mahesh tweeted. Farhan said it was his pleasure to sing for the 42-year-old star. “Thank you for the opportunity Mahesh… Pleasure to sing for you,” he posted on Twitter. He also thanked Prasad for believing in him.

The song will act as the introduction track of Mahesh’s character in the movie. The makers have also filmed a behind the scenes video of Farhan recording the song in the studio. Mahesh has earlier collaborated with the Bollywood actor on his MARD initiative. He had recited the MARD poem in Telugu.

Thank you @FarOutAkhtar 🤗 Simply loving it!! Welcome to the Telugu Film Industry 🙏🏻http://t.co/amxgTDS2rw — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 31, 2018

To which Farhan replied, “Thank you for the opportunity @urstrulyMahesh .. pleasure to sing for you, @ThisIsDSP, your film and all the fans. #BharatAneNenu”.

Thank you for the opportunity @urstrulyMahesh .. pleasure to sing for you, @ThisIsDSP, your film and all the fans. #BharatAneNenu http://t.co/vuFxchlwOg — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 31, 2018

The song will release on April 1.

Farhan, 44 made his playback debut in 2008 with Rock On!!. He also gave vocals for the sequel, crooning “Jaago”, “You Know What I Mean”, “Manzar Naya,” and “Woh Jahaan”. His musical credits also includes popular songs like “Senorita” from Zoya Akhtar’s “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara” and “Gala Goodiyan” from “Dil Dhadakne Do”.

On the work front, there have been speculations that Farhan would be helming the next film in the Don franchise. Putting a period to the buzz, Farhan recently tweeted, “Request those who conjure up news about #Don3 without any fact checking to please refrain. It is not fair to raise expectations of the films fanbase via false news.”

