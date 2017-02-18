Every Indian should watch Nagarjuna’s Om Namo Venkatesaya: Venkaiah Naidu

Raghavendra, Nagarjuna and Venkaiah Naidu at Prasads Labs in Hyderabad. (Source: Twitter/@BARaju) Raghavendra, Nagarjuna and Venkaiah Naidu at Prasads Labs in Hyderabad. (Source: Twitter/@BARaju)

After watching Gautamiputra Satakarni, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu is now all praise about Nagarjuna and Raghavendra Rao’s devotional film Om Namo Venkatesaya.

The minister called Om Namo Venkatesaya a very spiritually enlightening film that no citizen should miss. Naidu watched the film on Saturday at Prasads Labs in Hyderabad.

“Though it’s a Telugu film, every Indian should definitely watch it. I am very happy that actor Nagarjuna is bringing films like Annamayya, Shiridi Sai, Sri Ramadasu and now Om Namo Venkatesaya. He acted very brilliantly in this film. We need more films like this to show our country’s rich cultural, traditional and spiritual health and heritage,” said Naidu talking to media after the show.

The Nagarjuna starrer released worldwide on February 10 and got a good response from Tollywood audience. This is the fourth film from this actor-director combination, who gained popularity after delivering devotional films like Annamayya, Sri Ramadasu and Shirdi Sai. The film also features Pragya Jaiswal and Anushka Shetty as female leads.

The film is based on the story of Hathi Ram Baba, a devotee of Lord Venkateswara. The movie was bankrolled by Mahesh Reddy under AMR Sai Krupa Entertainments banner.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna had said he would be busy with his sons after wrapping up Om Namo Venkatesaya. “I will wrap up just one movie this year, Om Namo Venkatesaya, and will be busy producing two pictures with my sons Chaitanya and Akhil,” the actor had said at a press show. The actor is currently caught up with the shooting of his next film Raju Gari Gadhi 2, which will release by the end of this year.

