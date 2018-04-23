Evelyn Sharma on Saaho: Feel blessed that my launch in Tollywood is going to be with this project

Evelyn Sharma to attempt action in Prabhas starrer Saaho. Evelyn Sharma to attempt action in Prabhas starrer Saaho.

Actor Evelyn Sharma recently surprised everyone with a tweet. She wrote on Twitter, “Speechless and humbled… This is the best life I could be living and I’m deeply grateful for it. I dreamt of doing an action role and now I couldn’t be more excited to join this mega film #Saaho! Thk you #Sujeeth #Prabhas and team for making me a part of your journey!” In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Evelyn spills the beans on how she bagged the role in Saaho and what exactly she would be doing in the Prabhas starrer.

When we asked her how it feels to be part of a project the entire nation is patiently waiting for, Evelyn quipped, “Saaho is a dream come true. I always wanted to do an action role and this is probably the biggest action film India has ever made. I’m so excited to be a part of this mega project. Secretly, I’ve also been a huge fan of Baahubali and so getting the chance to work with Prabhas is very cool.”

Talking about her role in Saaho, she added, “I got the movie because Sujeeth, our director, wanted me for this role and approached me for it. When I received a call from director Sujeeth offering me this completely new avatar with the film, I immediately agreed to play the part. This role allows me to do something I always wanted to do – literally kick butt in an action film. I feel extremely flattered that he saw this strength in me as an actress to pull off such a demanding action role. I feel very blessed that my launch in Tollywood is going to be with this big project.”

So, is she nervous about her debut in Tollywood? “Not at all! I know this film is going to do extremely well. Everyone attached to the project are such wonderful and positive people. The journey alone was worth it. I’m excited for my fans to see me in a new role though and trust they will appreciate my hard work and efforts that have gone into it.”

“I believe that I am always growing personally and evolving as an actor. This kind of role I’ll be playing in Saaho is something I have never done before. So here is a new beginning entering into a new genre and into the South of India. But I would never want to stop remembering those beautiful movies I have done so far, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ishqedarriyaan to Jab Harry Met Sejal. I am proud of all my films and roles and am looking forward to many more alike,” added Evelyn Sharma.

The actor will also share screen space with Prabhas, who is fresh out of Baahubali success. “It is Prabhas’ film so I guess everyone involved in the film would be sharing screen space with him. I am always excited to work with new people from the industry, from Sujeeth, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and the rest of the team. I’m so happy to be working with them for the first time. And I hope to always repeat working with all my co-stars,” quipped the actor.

Saaho will mark Prabhas’ return to the big screen after the magnum opus franchise Baahubali. The film, apart from Evelyn and Prabhas, features an ensemble star cast comprising Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunky Pandey.

Saaho is produced by Vamsi and Pramod. The trilingual film will hit the screens next year.

