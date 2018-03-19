Elli AvrRam to do a special song in Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India

Elli AvrRam will be seen in a special song in Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Elli AvrRam will be seen in a special song in Allu Arjun’s upcoming film

Actor Elli AvrRam is exploring different terrains and languages of the Indian film industry. The actor will be seen in a special song shot for Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India.

Elli has rejected to describe her song in the Allu Arjun starrer as an ‘item song.’ Noting that she is a big fan of Allu’s dancing, she told Bombay Times, “Another reason for me to do this number was the fact that it’s poetic, lyrical and gives a message about life that’s quite relatable to people across. It’s not an item song that caters to a certain audience. I had to work on my expressions as well.”

The appearance in the upcoming actioner will mark her debut in the Telugu film industry, while she has already worked on two projects down south. She has reprised Lisa Haydon’s role in Queen remakes in Tamil and Kannada. While she shares screen space with Kajal Aggarwal in Tamil version titled Paris Paris, in Butterfly, the Kannada version, she will be seen alongside Parul Yadav. Both the remakes are helmed by Ramesh Aravind.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is fast nearing the completion. And it will mark the directorial debut of popular screenwriter Vakkantham Vamsi. Anu Emmanuel plays the female lead, while Sarathkumar will be seen as the main antagonist.

It has music by Vishal-Shekhar duo and is bankrolled by Lagadapati Sridhar and Sirisha under Ramalakshmi Cine Creations.

Earlier, it was slated for April 27 release, which was also locked by the makers of Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu and Rajinikanth’s Kaala. After much consideration, the box office clash was averted with the Mahesh Babu starrer advancing the release date by a week and Allu Arjun postponing the release to May 4. Kaala will go as announced earlier.

