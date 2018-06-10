Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi trailer: A buddy comedy we can’t wait to watch

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Trailer: The film is directed by Pellichoopulu fame filmmaker Tharun Bhascker. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Trailer: The film is directed by Pellichoopulu fame filmmaker Tharun Bhascker.

Actor Rana Daggubati on Sunday unveiled the trailer of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, which is the second directorial outing of Tharun Bhascker of Pellichoopulu fame. Does the title of the film, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, immediately ring a bell? It is because it is the famous one-line rhetorical question made popular by anti-smoking public service announcements that are mandatorily played across the cinema houses in the country before the screening of movies. The literal translation of the title is ‘What happened to this city?’.

Going by the trailer, the film seems to be a coming-of-age buddy comedy with plenty of situational comedy. The story follows the aspirations of four short filmmakers and their struggles to make it big against all the odds, including non-supportive family and the society that constantly judges them.

While the story seems to originate in the old city of Hyderabad, judging from the trailer, the majority of the comedy plays out in the Goan setting. Tharun seems to have employed regular tropes of the buddy comedy, such as a group of friends taking a life-altering trip, drinking, making fun of each other, heartbreaks, getting into fights, crashing cars and so on. Although they look familiar, Tharun promises to present them in a naturalistic and refreshing way.

A special screening of the film was held recently and it reportedly garnered a lot of positive reactions, therefore boosting the confidence of the filmmakers as they prepare to take this film to cinemas soon.

This film features new faces in lead roles, such as Vishwak Sen, Sai Sushanth, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose and Simran Chowdary. The music for the film has been composed by Vivek Sagar (Tapeloop) and is bankrolled by Suresh Productions, who were also involved in Tharun’s Pellichoopulu.

In 2016, Pellichoopulu became a blockbuster and gave the much-needed break to then relatively newcomers Vijay Devarakonda and Ritu Varma. The film was reportedly inspired by a real-life romantic story, celebrated as the path-breaking romantic comedy of Telugu cinema.

