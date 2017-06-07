Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham trailer receives record viewing, is only next to Baahubali 2

Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham trailer sets new record Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham trailer sets new record

The trailer of Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ has set the internet on fire. The promo video went viral amassing a combined 7.4 million views on YouTube and Facebook within 24 hours of its release. This is said to be a new record in terms of views for a South Indian film’s trailer that is only next to director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion record. Cumulative views of Baahubali 2 trailer had crossed 20 million views in 24 hours.

DJ has sparked a lot of expectations among the audience with its songs and promo videos. The trailer suggests that the film has all the elements to cater to the taste of Telugu movie fans. Especially, the fans of Allu will get to see him in two different variations. One, a seemingly innocent Brahmin cook, draped in dhoti and a crisp white shirt. In another look, the actor lives up to his onscreen title of ‘Stylish Star’ looking dapper in suits.

The trailer was launched at a star-studded event in Hyderabad on Monday by producer Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The Allu Arjun-starrer is the 25th film in his career, so Dil Raju had invited all the filmmakers who had worked with him in the past to make the occasion more special. Except for Sukumar, who was in the shooting, all other directors who did movies for Dil Raju’s home production banner were in attendance at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dil Raju noted that DJ was his third film with director Harish Shankar and he will be announcing another film with him soon. And he also thanked all the directors appreciating the amount of hard work they put in every film and said he will never direct a film in his life.

The filmmakers are overjoyed by the success of the trailer and have plans to hold a grand audio launch for the film soon. The film has Pooja Hegde as the female lead and Rao Ramesh as the prime antagonist. Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for the film, which is gearing up for the release on June 23.

