Duvvada Jagannadham trailer: Allu Arjun film promises a blockbuster. Watch video

Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham trailer is out

The trailer of Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ was released on Monday. The trailer packs enough punches and the Allu Arjun moments to enthral the audience. While many reports suggested that Allu will be playing an assassin in the disguise of a member of the Brahmin community, the latest trailer suggests otherwise.

Judging from the trailer, Duvvada Jagannadham, a true Brahmin and a cook by profession, transforms into an assassin. The film seems to follow the journey of its lead actor from an non-glamorous Duvvada Jagannadham to a stylish DJ. The film is special for its producer Dil Raju as it is his 25th film. In order to celebrate the milestone in his career, Dil Raju had held a grand trailer launch event in Hyderabad on Monday. Given that he has introduced several directors under his Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, he had invited all the filmmakers he had worked with in the past, at the event.

Duvvada Jagannadham is the most-awaited film in Telugu this year. It has already created a good pre-release buzz with its first single song and other promo videos. The trailer will just add to the excitement and expectations around the film. It is directed by Harish Shankar and Pooja Hegde plays the female lead. The film also stars Bramhanandam, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Rajendra Prasad among others in supporting roles. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad and is gearing up for a release on June 23.

After completing DJ and Vakkantham Vamsi’s directorial debut film Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India, Allu will start working on his Tamil debut. The film, which was supposed to have gone on the floors after DJ, was delayed for some unknown reasons. However, director Lingusamy assured the fans that the film is very much on the track.

