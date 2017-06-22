Duvvada Jagannadham star Allu Arjun found it challenging to play a Brahmin cook in the film

Allu Arjun on Duvvada Jagannadham Allu Arjun on Duvvada Jagannadham

A day before the release of Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ, Telugu star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde were in Bengaluru on Thursday to promote their upcoming film. Allu, who enjoys a huge fan following in Karnataka, began the media interaction with a moment of silence in honour of Kannada film producer Parvathamma Rajkumar, who passed away last month.

DJ is Allu’s first film with director Harish Shankar, who have blockbusters like Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh to his credit.”Generally, when I select a director, I first hear the script and then confirm the project. I have seen Harish’s work and I wanted to work with him. I told Harish, ‘doing a film with you is confirmed but now you have to come up with a good script’. And he wrote DJ and I really loved it,” he said.

Allu will be seen sporting two avatars in the film. He plays a Brahmin cook, draped in a white dhoti and crisp white shirt, while another in keeping with his onscreen title ‘Stylish Star.’ When he was asked was it difficult to play the Brahmin boy, he told the indianexpress.com,”Of course, playing a Brahmin character is not easy because of the diction. My character in the film speaks entirely different from the way I speak generally. I speak in a very colloquial manner. But, in DJ, my character speaks a very orthodox Telugu. I had to do my homework to get the language and diction right.”

Allu also expressed happiness over associating with producer Dil Raju for DJ. Raju is also the first producer to bankroll Allu’s popular movie, Arya in 2004. “Dil Raju is the most respected producers in Telugu cinema. I did my second film Arya with him and sixth film Parugu. Fortunately, it is his 25th film and I’m very glad to be associated with Dil Raju for this landmark film in his career,” he added.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde at the DJ press meet in Bengaluru. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde at the DJ press meet in Bengaluru.

DJ opens in theatres on June 23.

