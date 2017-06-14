Duvvada Jagannadham song Mecchuko: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s sizzling chemistry is a hit in DJ. Watch video

Allu Arjun’s Mecchuko song promo from DJ is out Allu Arjun’s Mecchuko song promo from DJ is out

Director Harish Shankar has unveiled the promo video of the song Mecchuko from his upcoming film DJ – Duvvada Jagannadham, which has Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The song is set in a backdrop of a wedding and shows the leading couple shaking a leg to a folk number, which has composer Devi Sri Prasad, written all over it.

The filmmakers sure know how to keep the buzz around the film alive. DJ, one of the most anticipated films in Telugu this year, will release next Friday, in order to cash in on the Eid holiday. With no major rival to challenge, the film is expected to receive a grand reception from the fans at the box office in domestic market. DJ has created an impressive pre-release buzz, thanks to its viral promo videos, including teaser and trailers. The music album has also been well received by fans. Especially, ‘Gudilo Badilo Madilo Vodilo,’ a duet, has instantly become a hit with the fans. However, the hit number has also sparked a controversy over its lyrics.

Taking offence to the lyrics, the members of Telangana Brahmana Seva Samiti had filed a written complaint to Censor Board seeking a ban on the song. According to the outfit, the song is deemed as an insult to Brahmin community and the rishis and sadhus. However, this controversy seems to have made the song only more popular, besides adding to the hype around the film.

The filmmakers wrapped up the shoot of DJ on Tuesday in Telangana. Expressing his gratitude to Allu Arjun and producer Dil Raju for this film, Harish promised that the climax of the film will be one-of-its-kind and the audience will have a blast in the theatres.

