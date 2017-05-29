Duvvada Jagannadham song: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde share a sizzling chemistry in DJ romantic song, watch video

Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham song promo is out Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham song promo is out

Days after releasing the first single of Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ, the filmmakers have treated the fans of the actor to a rocking romantic number from the film. A one-minute promo video of the song, which has been titled Gudilo Badilo Madilo Vodilo, was released on Monday.

The first time onscreen pair, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, has shared a sizzling chemistry in the song, which is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The filmmakers are planning a grand audio release function as the film is gearing up for a grand release on June 23.

The climax shooting of the film was going on in Medchal in Telangana. The actor is also simultaneously dubbing for the film. According to the reports, the climax of DJ will be comical and simple as opposed to previous Allu’s films, which traditionally have high-voltage action scenes.

The actor was touted to be playing a Brahmin cook draped in a dhoti and a white shirt, in contrast to his onscreen title of ‘Stylish Star.’ However, it was later revealed that he plays an assassin in disguise of a member of Brahmin community in the film, which is directed by Harish Shankar.

After completing DJ, Allu was expected to start shooting for Lingusamy’s film, which will mark his debut in Tamil. But, he will join the sets of director Vamsi Paidipally’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. Allu is a known face among Tamil film audience since his Telugu movies have been dubbed in Tamil in the past. His movies are also major cash churners at the Kerala box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd