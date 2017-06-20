Duvvada Jagannadham Seeti Maar song trailer: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde set dance floor on fire, watch video

Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham song trailer is out Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham song trailer is out

The makers of Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ has been increasing the expectations from the film with a series of promo videos. The actor has shared trailer of song Seeti Maar from the film, in which we can see Allu and Pooja Hegde set the dance floor on fire with their dancing skills. The song has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The lyrics of the song is penned by Balaji and is sung by Jaspreet Jasz and Rita. The music album of DJ has already been well received by the critics and the fans alike. And going by the trailers and song promos, DJ has all the ingredients to cater to the taste of Telugu film audience, especially, the fans of Allu.

DJ will be hitting the screens on June 23 and is an Eid release. Allu and director Harish Shankar have already started promoting the film in the Telugu states. Allu will also be visiting Bengaluru on June 22 as part of the DJ promotions.

According to the reports, Allu will also be heading to the US on June 30 to promote the film in the US, where Telugu films have been setting the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Besides high-voltage action, DJ is also said to be high on comedy. There is a lot of expectations riding on Vennela Kishore, who is cementing his position as a top comedian in the industry with each film. He also received raving reviews from the media and the fans for his performance in Ami Thumi.

DJ is special for producer Dil Raji because it is his 25th film in his career. Harish has said that the audience will have a blast in the theatres.

