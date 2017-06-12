Duvvada Jagannadham new trailer: Allu Arjun’s DJ meets the baddies. Watch video

Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham new trailer is out Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham new trailer is out

The makers of Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Duvvada Jagannadham have released a new trailer adding to pre-release expectations of fans around the film. The latest trailer was first showcased at the grand audio release event that was held on Sunday evening in Hyderabad.

The latest trailer is packed with action and punch lines that are sure to send the fans of the actor into a tizzy. It also introduces the audience to a bunch of baddies, who Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ will be taking on. Actor Pooja Hegde will be seen romancing Allu in the film. The chemistry between them in Gudilo Badilo Madilo song is already a big hit. Rao Ramesh has played the main antagonist and for the comedy, we have actors like Vennela Kishore in the film.

In DJ, which is directed by Harish Shankar, fans get to see two avatars of Allu. One, a seemingly innocent Brahmin cook, draped in dhoti and a crisp white shirt. In another look, the actor lives up to his onscreen title of ‘Stylish Star’ looking dapper in suits.

The latest trailer just comes days after the first trailer of DJ took the internet by storm. It was viewed more than 7.4 million times on YouTube and Facebook within 24 hours of its release. It is also said to be a new record for a South Indian film trailer, second only to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion.

DJ has created a good pre-release buzz and is all set to hit the screens worldwide on June 23, targeting the Eid weekend. The music album, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has been received well by the audience. The film is special for Allu and producer Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations, given that it is Dil Raju’s 25th film. The first major solo box office hit in Allu’s career, Arya (2004), was bankrolled by Dil Raju. The actor-producer duo is seemingly all set to deliver another blockbuster with DJ.

