Duvvada Jagannadham: New poster reveals Allu Arjun’s romantic side. See pic

The makers of Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ on Monday released a new poster featuring the lead pair, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. They have also announced that the audio of the film will be released soon without providing a date. Hit music maker Devi Sri Prasad has composed songs for the upcoming action thriller. Allu shares a great rapport with DSP ever since the actor’s 2004 film Arya became a commercial hit. DSP has scored music for the majority of Allu’s films so far.

There are a lot of expectations around DJ, which is directed by Harish Shankar. The film is also one of the favourites of the trade. According to latest reports, the Hindi dubbing rights of the film has fetched a whopping Rs 7 crore for its producers. The deal assumes significance given that the film is very unlikely to release in North India in Hindi and it still managed to rake in the moolah. The buzz is that the Hindi dubbed films of Allu, Jr NTR and Allu are popular among the Hindi films fans for watching on television.

The theatrical release of DJ was postponed after the shooting of the film suffered a setback due to various reasons, including Allu’s health. However, the production is said to be going at a steady pace and gearing up for a release on June 23, which was earlier locked by the makers of Mahesh’s upcoming film Spyder. The Mahesh starrer, which is directed by AR Murugadoss, has been confirmed to hit the screens on August 11.

The initial poster and teaser of DJ showed Allu playing a Brahmin cook draped in a dhoti and a white shirt, in contrast to his onscreen title of ‘Stylish Star.’ However, the subsequent posters revealed the other side of the actor. The industry buzz is that he plays an assassin in disguise of a member of Brahmin community in the film.

