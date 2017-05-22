Duvvada Jagannadham first song: Saranam Bhaje Bhaj matches Allu Arjun’s larger-than-life onscreen image

Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham first song is out Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham first song is out

The first single of Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ was released on Monday. The song titled DJ Saranam Bhaje Bhaj is a hero introduction song, which is scored by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Vijay Prakash. The filmmakers are reportedly planning a grand audio release function in the run up to the theatrical release of the film.

DJ is a most-awaited Telugu film this year and is gearing up for a grand release next month. The film, directed by Harish Shankar, has the screenplay by Ramesh Reddy and Deepak Raj. Ayananka Bose has handled the camera for the film.

In the film, Allu plays a dual avatar. He is said to play an assassin, who is in disguise of an innocent member of a Brahmin community. Actor Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film. The film has created a good buzz in the industry. According to reports, the Hindi dubbing rights of the film has fetched a whopping Rs 7 crore for its producers. The deal assumes significance given that the film is very unlikely to release in North India in Hindi and it still managed to rake in the moolah.

The climax shooting of the film is underway in Medchal in Telangana. The actor is also simultaneously dubbing for the film. After completing his work for DJ, Allu will next join the sets of Vakkantham Vamsi’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. The film will mark writer Vakkantham’s debut as a director in Telugu. Later, he will start shooting for his debut film in Tamil with director Lingusamy.

