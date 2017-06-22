Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ: Five reasons why this Allu Arjun film is a must watch

Allu Arjun’s DJ Duvvada Jagannadham to release on Eid Allu Arjun’s DJ Duvvada Jagannadham to release on Eid

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s action-drama Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ will finally hit more than 1300 screens worldwide on Friday, in order to cash in on the long Eid weekend. If the internet trends are any indication, DJ will take a huge box office opening and emerge as this year’s top grossing films in Telugu cinema after director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The trailer of the film, which is directed by Harish Shankar, took the internet by storm by amassing a combined 7.4 million views on YouTube and Facebook within 24 hours of its release. This was said to be a new trailer record for a South Indian film, which is second only to Baahubali 2. The songs are already a big hit and especially, Gadilo Badilo Madilo has become a rage on the internet after the filmmakers released the promo video showing the sizzling chemistry between Allu and Pooja Hegde.

In the light of the onslaught of movies at the box office this Eid, you may be in a dilemma over which film to watch first. But, here we give you five reasons why you can’t miss Duvvada Jagannadham in theatres.

1) Allu Arjun

From a courageous teenager in Gangotri (2003) to Sarrainodu (2016), he has never failed to enthrall the audience. He is a natural entertainer. Irrespective of whether his movies get good or bad ratings from the critics, it is always a pleasure to see him in action on the big screen.

2) Allu Arjun and Harish Shankar combo

For Harish, it has been a long-time wish to wield the megaphone for a film, starring Allu in the lead role. His decade-old wish is finally fulfilled with DJ. The director has shown a supreme confidence in the film and has assured the fans that they will have a blast while watching his maiden film with Allu in theatres. The climax is said to be the highlight of the film.

3) Sizzling chemistry

There is no doubt that the chemistry between Allu and Pooja is new and fresh. Their onscreen combination will set the big screen on fire if we go by the trailers and the song promo video. And Pooja looks absolutely stunning in every frame of DJ.

4) Action-packed comedy drama

Judging by the trailer, DJ will be high on three points: action, drama and comedy. While Allu’s Brahmin cook avatar as Duvvada Jagannadham is full of drama and promises to leave the fans in splits. His stylish avatar, DJ, is full of action and whistle-worthy punchlines. And yes, it has Vennela Kishore too.

5) Groovy beats and crazy dance moves

Composer Devi Sri Prasad has scored music for the most number of Allu’s films. It is as if, when the filmmakers decide to cast Allu as the main lead, DSP becomes the obvious choice. The professional association between them that started with Arya, is still going strong. DJ music album is already a hit. When it comes to choreography, watch Seeti Maar song promo. Enough said.

