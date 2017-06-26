Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ first weekend box office collection: Will it be Allu Arjun’s fastest film to earn Rs 100 crore?

Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham box office report Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham box office report

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ has stuck gold at the box office. The film has raked in about Rs 65 crore from its worldwide ticket sales in its opening weekend itself. And it is expected to reach the coveted Rs 100 crore mark soon, going by the trends. In fact, in the US the film is doing better than Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight, according to Forbes.

The film, which released on more than 1300 screens worldwide on June 23 along with several other movies, has collected approximately Rs 64 crore at the box office so far. It has dominated the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and has earned Rs 41 crore in the first three days across the country. This is said to be the best opening weekend in Allu Arjun’s career.

DJ collected Rs 11,57,00,000 in Nizam, Rs 5,50,00,000 in Ceded, Rs 1,59,67,376 in Nellore, Rs 3,55,00,000 in Guntur, Rs 2,32,38,764 in Krishna, Rs 2,81,82,721 in West and Rs 3,03,56,945 in East and Rs 4,33,00,000 in Uttharandhra in its opening weekend. The total three-day box office share from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is pegged at Rs 34.72 crore.

As Monday is a holiday for Ramzan, DJ is expected to see a solid increase in its business. Despite releasing to mixed reviews and on less number of screens worldwide, it had collected more than Salman Khan’s Tubelight on its opening day. DJ is expected to collect Rs $1 million at the US box office soon. “#DuvvadaJagannadham collects $229,750 on Saturday in the USA and total gross $767,761. Will be another $M film for Bunny after RG & SoS (sic),” tweeted Idlebrain Jeevi, an entertainment reporter.

DJ, which is directed by Harish Shankar, is the third box office hit from Allu Arjun and Dil Raju combination. The actor-producer duo has delivered hits like Arya and Parugu in the past. DJ has Pooja Hegde as the female lead and Rao Ramesh plays the main antagonist. Composer Devi Sri Prasad has scored the film’s superhit music album.

