Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ box office: Allu Arjun film to make Rs 100 cr in first week, says Dil Raju

Tollywood’s stylish star Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ benefited from the Eid holiday on Monday. The film received a huge bump especially in Telugu states, where it has been declared a blockbuster after it earned over Rs 40 crore share at the box office in four days.

DJ worldwide collection has grossed more than Rs 75 crore within four days, prompting the filmmakers to hold a success meet on Monday in Hyderabad. Producer Dil Raju said, “After Baahubali 2, film trade in Mumbai is talking about DJ and asking the Bollywood filmmakers to learn from our industry. That is the stamina of the Telugu film industry. The film has collected Rs 75 crore in four days and will make Rs 100 crore in its first week itself,” Dil Raju said.

DJ’s worldwide share is pegged at over Rs 50 crore. The film, apparently, is doing better than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Tubelight in the US. The team will soon be heading to the US for the ‘DJ success tour.’

“DJ got the Eid holiday advantage, earned Rs 7.66 crore share on day four, which is a huge figure, taking the total collection to Rs 42.38 crore in Telugu states, approx 53 crore share in worldwide,” said industry trade sources.

According to the trade, in last four days, DJ has collected Rs 14.6 crore in Nizam, Rs 6.98 crore in Ceded, Rs 1.83 crore in Nellore, Rs 4.11 crore in Guntur, Rs 2.88 crore in Krishna, Rs 3.13 crore in West and Rs 3.53 crore in East and Rs 5.30 crore in Uttharandhra. The total four-day box office share from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are pegged at Rs 42.38 crore.

DJ is directed by Harish Shankar and it released on June 23 amid huge expectations and received mixed reviews from the critics. But, the reviews are unlikely to bother the filmmakers, given that the film has been well-received by the fans at the box office. DJ has already made more than Rs 100 crore in its pre-release business.

