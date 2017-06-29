Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ box office: Allu Arjun film races to Rs 100 crore club

Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham box office report Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham box office report

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ continues to be steady at the box office worldwide on its sixth day, as the film is set to become the fastest Rs 100 crore earner in the actor’s career. The film has reportedly earned more than Rs 50 crore from its ticket sales in the Telugu states alone.

The filmmakers are confident that the film will enter the elite Rs 100 crore club by the end of its first week. The film benefited from the long Eid weekend and with no major rival to deal with at the box office, the film managed to keep the cash registers ringing at the box office windows in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The film has also been well received at the US box office, where DJ is expected to hit the $1 million mark by the weekend. “#DuvvadaJagannadham collects $66,262 on Tuesday and total gross is $966,418 in USA. Will hit $1M in a couple of days!,” tweeted entertainment journalist Idlebrain Jeevi.

To celebrate the success of the film, the main star cast and crew of DJ, will tour the US from June 30. Allu, Pooja Hegde, director Harish Shankar, producer Dil Raju will be part of the tour.

DJ is a story about a Brahmin boy who doesn’t think twice before pulling the trigger on criminals that he deems unfit to breathe and walk this earth. Allu, plays the title role, while Pooja the female lead. The sizzling chemistry between the couple has become a big hit, especially the songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has worked in favour of the film. Dance performances by Allu and Pooja to DSP’s hit composition is just the icing on the cake.

