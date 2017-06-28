Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ box office: Allu Arjun film earns Rs 82 crore in five days, despite piracy

Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham rocks at the box office Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham rocks at the box office

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ is going rock steady at the box office as it raked in around Rs 7 crore on Tuesday. The producers of the recently-released action drama are quite confident that the film will gross Rs 100 crore in its first week itself.

All the stakeholders of DJ are apparently happy after the film made approximately Rs 56 crore profit for the distributors in five days. The film has largely benefited from being the only big release in Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, for Eid. With no major rival to face off at the box office, the film has dominated the majority of the screens in the Telugu states.

According to the trade, the film collected Rs 4.38 crore share on Tuesday, taking its total to 46.76 crore share in Telugu states alone.

According to the trade, in last five days, DJ has collected Rs 16.4 crore in Nizam, Rs 7.9 crore in Ceded, Rs 1.9 crore in Nellore, Rs 4.45 crore n Guntur, Rs 3.1 crore in Krishna, Rs 3.3 crore in West and Rs 3.7 crore in East and Rs 5.7 crore in Uttharandhra. The total four-day box office share from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is pegged at Rs 42.38 crore.

The film has grossed Rs 82 crore worldwide so far. The collection of DJ is comparable with Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Tubelight, which has earned Rs 93 crore domestically for the same period, according to reports.

Talking at the success meet of DJ in Hyderabad recently, Allu said, “I’m very happy about the positive response the film has received from the audience worldwide despite few negative reviews and I thank you for that from bottom of my heart. For me, box office numbers indicate the amount of love one film receives from the audience. And thank you for showering so much love on my film.” The main star cast and crew of DJ will be soon heading to the US for the film promotion and the success tour.

DJ is directed by Harish Shankar and is produced by Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The director and producer on Wednesday filed a police complaint at the cyber cell over the online piracy. They decided to seek police action after a few social media users uploaded the pirated versions of the film on the internet. “A few people are uploading the pirated versions of the film on Facebook and YouTube to sabotage the good box office collection of the film. We have provided the online account details of the culprits and the police have assured a quick action in the case,” Dil Raju told the media.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd