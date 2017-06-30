Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ box office: Allu Arjun film collects Rs 102 crore in first week

Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham box office report Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham box office report

Tollywood’s Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s latest release, Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ, has crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office in its first week itself. DJ has become the fastest Rs 100 crore earner in Allu’s career and it is his third film to enter the elite Rs 100 crore club.

Earlier, Race Gurram and Sarrainodu had grossed more than Rs 100 crore in its worldwide collections. DJ has ended its first week run with approx Rs 102 crore in its kitty. The film is a big blockbuster in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the first-week box office share of distributors is pegged at Rs 50.6 crore.

In last seven days, DJ has collected Rs 17.7 crore in Nizam, Rs 8.8 crore in Ceded, Rs 2.1 crore in Nellore, Rs 4.7 crore in Guntur, Rs 3.4 crore in Krishna, Rs 3.4 crore in West and over Rs 4 crore in East and Rs 6.1 crore in Uttharandhra. It is said to be only the fourth film to have earned Rs 50 crore profit for distributors in the Telugu states in its first week after Baahubali 2, Baahubali 1 and Khaidi No.150.

The film has also had a profitable week in Karnataka, where Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fan following. So much so that a day before the release of DJ, Allu visited Bengaluru as part of the film promotion. According to the trade, the film has earned about Rs 10.5 crore in the Karnataka box office alone. From the rest of the country, the film has collected Rs 2.2 crore and has earned Rs 6.8 crore gross ($ 1 million) in the US and approx Rs 3.5 crore in the UK, UAE, Australia and New Zealand. DJ has domestically grossed Rs 90 crore, with Rs 78 crore coming from ticket sales in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The total worldwide distributor share is pegged at Rs 62.2 crore.

DJ, which is directed by Harish Shankar, has become Allu’s third film to earn Rs 100 crore in a row. It is also a landmark film in its producer’s career, as it is his 25th film produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations.

