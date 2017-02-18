Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ): Allu Arjun gets a complete changeover, see first look

Allu Arjun’s first look from his next flick Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ) Allu Arjun’s first look from his next flick Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ)

Stylish star Allu Arjun goes for a major changeover with his new look in his next film Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ), exactly what we saw in the first look poster released by its filmmakers. Arjun broke his own record of his stereotypical trendy urban looks to appear as an Andhra Brahmin in crisp whites, including a dhoti too!

After a hat-trick of successful films – Race Gurram, S/o Satyamurthy and Sarrainodu, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for DJ with director Harish Shankar. Popular producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the film under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

“In general, when a film is announced from our banner Sri Venkateshwara Creations, automatically there’s a huge curiosity among the audiences. And now that we have teamed up with Stylish Star Allu Arjun who worked with us in Arya and Parugu, and Harish Shankar who gave an industry hit like Gabbar Singh and earlier worked with us on Subramanyam For Sale, the interest is a lot more. And now the duo are set to recreate the magic. This is a prestigious project for us and we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the film gets the best. Due to all these factors, it is not just the audience and fans who have been waiting with bated breath but also industry insiders who are looking forward to see the end product. Arjun’s film will surely go beyond everyone’s expectations,” said Dil Raju.

The teaser of the film is said to release on Maha Sivaratri, which is February 24. The movie is reportedly being shot in Karnataka right now. For its next schedule which begins at end of this month, the team would be flying to to Abu Dhabi.

Popular music director Devi Sri Prasad, who scored tunes for Arjun’s earlier hit films like Arya, Bunny, Arya 2, Julayi and S/o Satyamurthy, has been roped in for this film too.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is also making his Tamil debut as he signed another project with ace Kollywood director Lingusamy.

