Duvvada Jagannadham audio teaser: Allu Arjun, DSP combo promises a superhit music album. Watch video

The music teaser of Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ was unveiled on Monday. The teaser shows the actor in Brahmin costume shaking a leg to folk beats, which has composer Devi Sri Prasad written all over it. It seems to be a romantic song featuring Allu and leading lady Pooja Hegde. DSP shares a strong rapport with Allu for more than a decade now. All the songs from their first film Arya that came out in 2004 went on to become blockbuster hits. Since then DSP has scored music for most of the films in Allu’s career.

However, the filmmakers have not announced the audio release date. Traditionally, all Allu Arjun films get a grand audio release function.

DJ is one of the highly-awaited Telugu films of this year. The production of the film is going at a steady pace after a lull that delayed the film’s release. Allu has already started dubbing for the film. According to media reports, the actor is struggling with the Brahmin accent, taking more time for the dubbing than he usually does. The actor has taken more than 10 days to get his lines right in the required accent. He has a track record of completing the dubbing for his films in two or three days.

The filmmakers have built a huge set in Medchal in Telangana for the climax shoot, which got underway on Monday. After wrapping up the shoot, the post production work will go on in full swing as the filmmakers have confirmed that it will hit the screens on June 23, which was earlier locked by the makers of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, Spyder. However, the clash was averted after the release of Mahesh-starrer was postponed to August.

In the film, Allu is said to be playing a special agent in the disguise of a Brahmin cook. It seems spy thrillers ate the flavour of the season down south. Mahesh Babu and Ajith are also playing spies in Spyder and Vivegam respectively.

After completing his work for DJ, Allu will next join the sets of Vakkantham Vamsi’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. The film will mark writer Vakkantham’s debut as a director in Telugu. The buzz is that Bollywood actor Boman Irani and Kannada actor Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in pivotal roles in the film. The film will have music by Vishal-Shekhar and will be bankrolled by Lagadapati Sridhar Production.

After Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, Allu will start shooting for his debut Tamil movie with director Lingusamy.

