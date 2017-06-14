After Duvvada Jagannadham, Allu Arjun is set to play a soldier in Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. See photos

Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India launched Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India launched

A day after completing the last day shoot of his upcoming film Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ, Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s next Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India was officially launched on Wednesday in Hyderabad. The film marks the directorial debut of Vakkantham Vamsi, who has contributed to several blockbusters in the past as a screenwriter.

The filmmakers held a customary pooja with Allu Arjun’s mother Nirmala Allu launching the film with the traditional mahurat clap. The actor’s father Allu Aravind was also present at the pooja ceremony. According to reports, the film was supposed to go on the floors in April itself. However, the temporary lull in DJ shooting delayed the production of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India.

The buzz is Vamsi had first narrated this story to one of the leading stars in the Telugu industry two years ago. After initial discussions, the project did not materialise. Later, he took his story to Allu, who immediately green-lit the project. The actor is being appreciated for giving a debutant director an opportunity at this stage in his career. Vamsi may be wielding the microphone for the first time, but previously he has written some of the biggest box office blockbusters, including Salman Khan’s Kick, Jr NTR’s Temper, Allu’s Race Gurram, Ram Charan’s Yevadu to name a few.

Vamsi’s directorial outing is said to be a patriotic drama, you may have guessed it based on the title of the film already. The film is reportedly set in a war backdrop and the filmmakers are planning to shoot a massive battle sequence for the film. Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in for the female lead, while senior actors Sarathkumar and Arjun Sarja will be playing important roles. The filmmakers are yet to reveal the details of the remaining cast.

My New Film ” Na Peru Surya Na Illu India ” Muhurtham Today. #AA18 #NaPeruSurya pic.twitter.com/5Y9mPMkcyS — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 14, 2017

Vamsi has also put together a sound technical crew including, National Award winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi. Music duo Vishal-Shekhar will compose music for the film, while Atul and Ajay will take care of the background score.

The film will be bankrolled by Lagadapati Sridhar Production and the regular shooting will commence soon. After completing this film, Allu will start work on his debut Tamil movie with director Lingusamy.

