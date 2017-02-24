Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ) teaser: Allu Arjun cooks up a storm with new look, watch video

Allu Arjun’s first look from his next flick Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ) Allu Arjun’s first look from his next flick Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ)

For years, Allu Arjun has been the byword for a trendy and urbane hero in Tollywood. The actor redefines and sets a new style with every film but his new look in Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ) makes us believe that the actor can fit in any shoes and still slay effortlessly.

The teaser of DJ shows Bunny playing an orthodox Telugu Brahmin cook in crisp whites who seems to have been “disturbed” by sizzling beauty Pooja Hegde. However, with those good looks, it seems Arjun is not just limited to praying with a rosary. We are sure, there is more to his character.

After a hat-trick of successful films – Race Gurram, S/o Satyamurthy and Sarrainodu — Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for DJ with director Harish Shankar. Popular producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the film under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

The movie is reportedly being shot in Karnataka right now. For its next schedule, which begins at the end of this month, the team would be flying to Abu Dhabi.

Watch teaser here:

Popular music director Devi Sri Prasad, who scored tunes for Arjun’s earlier hit films like Arya, Bunny, Arya 2, Julayi and S/o Satyamurthy, has been roped in for this film too.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is also making his Tamil debut as he signed another project with ace Kollywood director Lingusamy. Keerthy Suresh might play as the female lead opposite Arjun in the film. The film will start rolling from March after he is finished wrapping up his part for DJ.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd