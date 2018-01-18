Dulquer Salmaan nails Gemini Ganesan look in Mahanati. See photo

Dulquer plays the iconic role of actor Gemini Ganesan, husband of legendary actor Savitri, whose role is essayed by Keerthy Suresh in the film Mahanati. Dulquer plays the iconic role of actor Gemini Ganesan, husband of legendary actor Savitri, whose role is essayed by Keerthy Suresh in the film Mahanati.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Wednesday completed shooting his portions for upcoming biopic film Mahanati. The filmmakers have released a still from the sets, giving a sneak peek into Dulquer’s vintage look.

“Last day on the set and having butterflies letting him go! #adios to our Gemini, what a pleasure to work with. #DQthebest #mahanati #nadigaiyarthilagam @dulQuerlegendary (sic),” read the tweet posted by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Dulquer plays the iconic role of actor Gemini Ganesan, husband of legendary actor Savitri, whose role is essayed by Keerthy Suresh in the film.

Mahanati is also being shot in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilagam. The biopic is an ambitious directorial venture of Nag Ashwin, who made an impressive debut with Yevade Subramanyam.

The director has assembled a team of top actors for his second film outing, including Dulquer, Keerthy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame.

Dulquer Salmaan nails Gemini Ganesan look in Mahanati, see his photo here:

Samantha and Vijay play journalists who piece together the journey of Savitri, who was the first woman superstar in the South Indian film industry.

Dulquer is currently part of many interesting projects in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. He has already completed shooting Bollywood film Karwaan, and he has also signed Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan, a love triangle, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

His upcoming Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadaithaal is also on the floors. The romantic flick is directed by Desingh Periyasamy and has Ritu Varma as its female lead. Dulquer was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s bilingual film Solo. The anthology film did not do well at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd