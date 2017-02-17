‘Don Vito Sasikala Corleone of Manargudi mafia family’: Is this the first look poster of the Ram Gopal Varma film?

Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets picture of his new film on Sasikala Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets picture of his new film on Sasikala

While former AIADMK leader Sasikala is locked up in Bengaluru jail, Tollywood director Ram Gopal Varma might have already started working on a script as he cleared the air that his film on Sasikala and Jayalalithaa is something not to be dismissed as his regular Twitter rant. In fact, he also shared what might be called as a “first look” poster in cinematic parlance showing a caricature of Sasi filled with rage.

“Truth behind Jayalalitha and Sasikala relationship, what Poes garden servants told me is unimaginably shocking and I will show it in my film. ‘Sasikala’ is going to be the story of the story behind Sasikala in front of Sasikala and only Manargudi mafia members will understand this,” Ram Gopal Varma said over a series of tweets.

RGV also compared the Sasi-AIADMK camp to the (in)famous fictional Corleones of the God Father film and we can only imagine Sasikala in Marlon Blando’s chair as the Don Vito passing the baton to our Michale Corleone — Palanisamy.

“Don Vito Sasikala Corleone of the Manargudi Mafia Family. She doesn’t even offer for you to refuse criminals controlling gangs from jail far lesser than Don Sasikala controlling TN ppl through Manargudi Mafia guy Palanisamy… Jai TN/India. If Mannargudi mafia controlled Palaniswamy becomes CM of TN, obviously Don Vito Sasikala Corleone will be running Govt from inside jail,” Varma added.

Sasikala was jailed on Thursday after SC gave its verdict in disproportionate assets case, which sent her to four years imprisonment and a following six years where she cannot contest in any elections.

Last December, on the day when it had become official that Sasikala will become the General Secretary of the AIADMK and assume the powers and duties of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, director Ram Gopal Varma had hinted about his new film based on her. He had also reportedly registered a title in the film chambers.

Now, all that we can do is wait for more information about who would act as Sasi and Jaya and when the teaser would be out.

