Disgrace to have people like Suraj work amongst us: Rana Daggubati on director’s sexist remarks

Tamil director Suraj and Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati Tamil director Suraj and Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati

Joining the film fraternity in condemning Tamil director Suraj for sexist comments about Tamannaah Bhatia and female actors in general, Tollywood star Rana Daggubati lashed at director calling him a disgrace to the industry. “Just got to know about director Suraaj’s comments. Such a DISGRACE to have people like this work amongst us!! [sic]” said Rana quoting Tamannaah’s tweet lambasting the director.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Earlier on Monday, the director stirred up a storm in the south film industries, drawing ire of many female actors for his remarks objectifying women.

In an interview after his film Kathi Sandai, which featured Tamannaah, the director had said, “We’re bit of a ‘low class’ audience. When I pay to watch a movie, I want to watch hero fight and heroine in a glamours avatar. I don’t like to show heroine fully clad in a saree. The movie-goers pay to see Tamannaah in skimpy clothes. If heroines want to show their acting skills let them work in television serials, but when they are doing a commercial film the female actors should play glamorous roles.”

In a statement, Tamannaah had responded to his remarks. She had said, “This is 2016 and it is very ironic that I had to leave a film like Dangal in the middle which is on woman empowerment and to tackle this issue. I am very hurt and angered by the comments made by my director Suraj and I would definitely want him to apologise, not only to me but to all women in the industry.”

“We are actors, we are here to act and entertain the audience and should not at any point be objectified as commodities. I have been working in the South industry for over 11 years and have worn costumes, which I have been comfortable with. It is sad that women in our country are spoken about so frivolously and I would like to tell my audiences that our industry should not be generalised by comments made by one such individual,” she had added.

Nayanthara also had condemned the director’s comments.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd