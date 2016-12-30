Director Vamshi Paidipally lands in soup for Mahesh Babu’s next

Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally

When Vamshi Paidipally signed Mahesh Babu for his next film, he had no idea that the film will land into such a big controversy. It all began with the producer for the film changing. Vamshi — who had agreed to produce the film with PVP productions — recently announced that Aswani Dutt and Dil Raju would be bankrolling the project.

According to the reports, producer Prasad V Potluri, PVP, has approached producer’s council and lodged a complaint against the director for violating the agreement. This comes after Mahesh and PVP’s last outing Bhramotsavam turned out to be a massive debacle and the production house wants to make a comeback with another title with the same star.

Last week, Vamshi had announced that he would be doing his next with Mahesh, making it official. “It’s my pleasure to announce my next film with The Superstar @urstrulyMahesh. #MB25. This film will be produced by Aswani Dutt garu and Dil Raju garu. #MB25,” Vamshi Paidipally had posted on Twitter. However, other details of the cast and the shooting dates are yet to be announced.

This will be the first time Vamshi will be casting the popular actor. The director is known for his blockbusters like Prabhas’ Munna, Jr NTR’s Brindavanam and, more recently, his hit film Oopiri with Nagarjuna.

The buzz is that Mahesh agreed to work after watching Oopiri that he liked immensely and he lauded the director for his skills. It is also heard that even PVP was also impressed with Vamshi’s work in Oopiri.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is already busy with two projects in hand. After Srimanthudu, the actor again had teamed up with Janatha Garage fame Koratala Siva for a film, tentatively titled Bharath Ane Nenu that is set to hit the screens in September next year. The actor is also shooting another film with director AR Murugadoss, which will release in summer next year. The action entertainer is being shot simultaneously in three languages — Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Rakul Preet Singh is the female lead and Mahesh will be essaying the role of an intelligence officer.

